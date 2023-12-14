Watson (hamstring) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has yet to mix into drills this week, leaving him just one more chance to do anything more than rehab the right hamstring that he injured near the end of the Packers' Week 13 win against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow wide receivers Jayden Reed (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both practiced Thursday after the latter sat out one day prior, so Watson seemingly is the sole Packers wide receiver that appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.