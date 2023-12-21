Watson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson has yet to mix into drills since straining his right hamstring near the end of a Week 13 win against the Chiefs. With just one session to do so ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina, he appears to be trending in the wrong direction to return to action this weekend. Fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed (toe/chest) also didn't practice Thursday, leaving Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Malik Heath and Samori Toure as the other mostly healthy wide receivers on the Packers' active roster.