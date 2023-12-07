Watson (hamstring) wasn't practicing Thursday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson is tending to a hamstring injury that he sustained after making a key catch for a first down near the end of this past Sunday's win against the Chiefs. He opened the current campaign with a hamstring issue that delayed his season debut to Week 4, and he clearly wasn't himself until the last two games, a span in which he hauled in 12 of 16 targets for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Watson will have two more chances for on-field work this week before the Packers potentially make a decision on his status for Monday's game at the Giants.