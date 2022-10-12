Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson made an early departure from the Packers' Week 5 loss to the Giants in London, the result of an injured right hamstring. He's already missed one game this season due to a hamstring issue (Week 3 at Tampa Bay), but it's unclear if he's in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Jets. Ultimately, Watson may have to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday to put himself in a position to play this weekend.
