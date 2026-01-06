Watson was active but didn't play any snaps in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings.

Though he suited up for Week 18, Watson didn't see any action after the Packers opted to rest most of their starters with an eye toward maintaining health heading into the wild-card round. Watson will likely play a prominent role in Saturday's playoff opener against Chicago. In two games against the Bears this season, Watson caught a total of six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.