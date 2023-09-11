Watson (hamstring) wouldn't commit to retaking the field Week 2 in Atlanta but said there's "obviously a lot better chance than last week," Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson said he's "just taking it day by day" for the time being. Wednesday's injury report will reveal more information on the second-year wideout's status, but at this time Watson still looks up-in-the-air for Week 2 due to a hamstring injury sustained in an earlier practice. If Watson can't go it will again fall to fellow second-year pro Romeo Doubs, who scored twice versus the Bears in Week 1, to operate as Love's No. 1 wideout, while Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave would again an uptick in opportunities.