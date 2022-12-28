Watson (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he considers Watson day-to-day after the rookie sat out the second half of Sunday's 26-20 win in Miami. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs played more than 80 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps in the second half, after Watson caught six of eight targets for 49 yards in the first half. Lazard, Doubs and Randall Cobb will be the top three wide receivers if Watson isn't available this Sunday against Minnesota.
