Watson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
This may (or may not) be indicative of a setback, after the Packers listed Watson as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. The wideout suggested Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday against the Bears, and coach Matt LaFleur also made fairly optimistic comments.
