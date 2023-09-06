Watson isn't at practice Wednesday, Mike Spofford of packers.com reports.

No injury has been reported for Watson since last season, but it's possible something cropped up since his appearance in Green Bay's preseason finale Aug. 26. There's also a chance he's just sick or is attending to a personal matter, whereas fellow wideout Romeo Doubs -- also absent Wednesday -- is known to be dealing with a hamstring injury and in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bears. Green Bay easily has the youngest WR room in the league, with those two backed by three rookies (Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks) and a second -year pro who barely played last year (Samori Toure).