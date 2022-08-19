Watson (knee) isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Having said that, Watson went through pregame warmups with the Packers' wide receiver group, which is another sign of progress after returning to practice this past Sunday. The rookie second-round pick spent most of training camp on the active/PUP list after undergoing a procedure on his knee following the offseason program. Watson will have one more chance to make an appearance during exhibition season Thursday at Kansas City.