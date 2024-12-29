Watson (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Watson didn't practice in any fashion this week while managing a bruised left knee, but head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the lack of on-field work wouldn't necessarily stop the wideout from suiting up Sunday. While this report suggests Watson seems unlikely to play, check for confirmation when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Watson expected to sit out, all of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks should be in store for slight boosts in their snap and target projections.