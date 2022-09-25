Watson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers will already be without Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who landed on IR on Saturday, though veteran Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play Sunday. If Watson is indeed ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it will fall to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and potentially Cobb to act as Green Bay's clear top wideouts.