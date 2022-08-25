Watson (knee) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at Kansas City, Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site report.

The same goes for fellow wide receivers Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. The Packers activated Watson from the active/PUP list on Aug. 14 after he underwent a procedure on his knee between the offseason program and training camp, and while he mixed into team drills Monday, he has yet to receive clearance for game action. The rookie second-round pick's next chance to suit up is the team's season opener Sunday, Sept. 11 at Minnesota.