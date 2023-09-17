Watson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson made some progress through the hamstring injury that sidelined him in the season opener last Sunday in Chicago, logging a limited practice Friday before getting a questionable designation for this contest. Still, the Packers will exercise caution with their No. 1 wide receiver and hold him out for a second consecutive game. With Watson sidelined again, Green Bay's top two WRs will be Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, with Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Samori Toure mixing in behind them.