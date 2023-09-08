Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Watson (hamstring) for Sunday's game at Chicago, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Prior to the Packers posting their first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, there was no indication Watson was dealing with a health concern. After not practicing at all this week, though, the second-year pro won't be available for the season opener, and LaFleur even told Wood on Friday that Watson's hamstring injury will be a "week-to-week" thing. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to wrap up the week, meaning quarterback Jordan Love could have one of his top two WRs in Week 1. Watson's absence will open up targets for the likes of Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks.