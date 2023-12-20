Watson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Watson missed practice the past two weeks and appears to be in danger of missing a third straight game when the Packers face the Panthers this Sunday. Fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed also was held out of Wednesday's practice after suffering a toe injury during the loss to Tampa Bay this past Sunday.
