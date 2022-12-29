Watson (hip) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It was previously noted that the wideout was in line to practice in a limited fashion, but Watson -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- could end up going down as a 'DNP' after all. If that's the case, what Watson does Friday will be key with regard to his prospects of playing Sunday against the Vikings.
