Watson (hamstring) wasn't present at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After opening Week 3 prep with a limited session Wednesday, Watson doesn't appear to be ready to go with the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the first two games of the campaign. If he goes down as a non-participant Thursday, he'll have just one more opportunity for on-field work before the Packers potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest against the Saints.