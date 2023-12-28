Watson (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With back-to-back DNPs to begin Week 17 prep, Watson is trending in the wrong direction to make his first appearance since Week 13, when he strained his right hamstring in the later moments of a win against the Chiefs. Fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) also wasn't taking part in drills for a second session in a row Thursday, so the Packers' receiving corps again appears as if it'll be at less than 100 percent Sunday at Minnesota.