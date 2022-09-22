Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The same applies to fellow wideouts Allen Lazard (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring). All three were limited during Wednesday's practice in pads, so it's possible that their non-participation Thursday is maintenance-related. Added context with regard to the health of the Packers' WR corps will arrive Friday, upon the release of the team's final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
