Watson (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
On a positive note, though, Watson warmed up with his teammates for the first time since suffering a bruised left knee Week 16 against the Saints. He'll have one more chance to get in some on-field work this week before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears.
