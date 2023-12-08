Watson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Watson left Sunday night's win over the Chiefs in the fourth quarter and never returned, and he's now missed back-to-back practices heading into a Monday matchup with the Giants. He's a long shot to play, though he did mention Thursday that his current hamstring injury doesn't look to be a severe as the one that cost him Weeks 1-3.
