Watson is present at Friday's practice but is stretching on the side rather than with teammates, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
He missed practice the past two days and will either be a non-participant or limited participant Friday. Fellow wideout Romeo Doubs (hamstring) has a better chance to play Sunday against the Bears, as he was a limited participant Thursday and reportedly is set to practice again Friday.
