Coach Matt LaFleur said that Watson (hamstring) hasn't been medically cleared as of Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In the midst of being limited at Tuesday's walkthrough, Watson also relayed to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, "That's the plan," when asked if he'll be active Thursday against the Lions. Considering LaFleur's comments, though, Watson still has a hurdle or two to get past before the Packers will feel comfortable allowing their top wide receiver to make his season debut. There's a chance Watson's Week 4 status will come down to a game-time decision.