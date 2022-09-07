Watson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Watson was sidelined at the outset of training camp due to an offseason knee procedure and didn't make his first appearance at practice since mandatory minicamp until Aug. 14. He subsequently didn't play during exhibition season, along with the Packers' top three other wide receivers on the depth chart (Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb). Lazard's status for Sunday's game in Minnesota is up in the air due to an ankle injury, which could result in decent run for Watson, the 34th overall pick in this year's draft, off the bat.
