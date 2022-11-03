Watson (concussion) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Taking part in individual drills at the media-access portion of the session, Watson ran routes and was on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. This follows no activity at all Wednesday, so Watson clearly is making progress from the concussion that he sustained this past Sunday at Buffalo. Even if he gets back to full Friday, though, the nature of the protocol for head injuries likely will mean the rookie second-round pick heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Detroit.
