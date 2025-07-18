The Packers placed Watson (knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

This move is merely procedural as Watson continues his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in his right knee Week 18 of last season. Considering he's only a bit more than six months removed from the injury, he seems hard-pressed to progress enough to be available Week 1 against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7, but coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today in early May that Watson "looks like a freak, like he always does. In a positive way." Watson's status will be monitored as the Packers embark on training camp and the preseason, but cut-down day on Aug. 26 will be of keen interst to see if the team moves him to the reserve/PUP list, which would require him to miss the first four games of the upcoming campaign.