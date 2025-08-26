The Packers moved Watson (knee) to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 18 of last season, Watson has progressed quickly through his rehab, but the ever-cautious Packers will take a prudent approach and not press him into action for at least the first month of the upcoming campaign. Green Bay will emerge from the first round of roster cuts with a receiving corps composed of Jayden Reed (foot), rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (hamstring) and Malik Heath, though three of the six are dealing with health concerns of their own. Meanwhile, Watson's first chance to return to action will be Sunday, Oct. 12 against the Bengals.