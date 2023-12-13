Watson (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson hasn't logged any notable on-field work since injuring his right hamstring near the end of the Packers' Week 13 win over the Chiefs. As for the rest of the team's receiving corps, Jayden Reed was listed as limited Wednesday due to an ankle issue, while Dontayvion Wicks wouldn't have practiced if the team had held a session due to an ankle concern of his own. Considering the banged-up state of the Green Bay receiving corps, the situation will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer to see who among the trio may join Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure in the lineup Sunday versus the Buccaneers.