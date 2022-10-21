Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Watson out another week and Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to miss multiple games, the Packers are considering bringing Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back from injured reserve. If they don't, it'll be either Amari Rodgers or Samori Toure working as the No. 3 receiver against Washington. Given that he didn't practice this week, Watson appears in danger of missing additional time when the Packers face the Bills in Week 8.