Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson worked as the No. 4 receiver and kick returner the week before, playing 18 snaps on offense and seeing one target, one carry and two kick returns. He left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, having previously missed Week 3 with a hammy issue. The rookie didn't practice at all this week and could miss time beyond Sunday.