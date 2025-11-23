Watson brought in five of seven targets for 49 yards in the Packers' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Watson set the pace across the board for the Packers' air attack in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a day when Jordan Love completed only 14 passes for 139 yards. Watson arguably boasts the most stable floor of any Green Bay receiver in his team's frequently low-volume passing game for the moment, as he's now recorded 45 receiving yards or more in all five games while logging at least four targets in each contest as well. Watson could be in for his busiest day yet when the Packers visit the Lions for a Thanksgiving Day showdown Thursday.