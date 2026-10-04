Watson secured all three targets for 47 yards in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Watson led the Packers in receiving yards on an afternoon when Jordan Love threw for only 197 yards. The speedy wideout's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season lows, but Watson has still enjoyed a productive start to the campaign with a 20-331-4 line on 32 targets and good health throughout. Watson and the Packers' air attack as a whole will look for a boost in production at the expense of the division-rival Bears in a Week 5 home matchup next Sunday.