Packers' Christian Watson: Pair of TDs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson secured four of five targets for 46 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Watson delivered his first multi-TD performance of his injury-shortened season, scoring from one and 17 yards out in the first and fourth quarter, respectively. The second scoring grab was especially impressive, as Watson came down with a contested catch in the right corner of the end zone while surrounded by a pair of defensive backs. Watson should continue in a prominent role during a Week 12 home divisional showdown against the Vikings next Sunday.
