Watson (hamstring) said Tuesday that he plans to play in Thursday's matchup versus the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he could make his debut in Week 4. The second-year wideout was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, but there should be another update available when Tuesday's report drops.
