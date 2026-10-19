Watson caught three of eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Cowboys.

Watson was held without a touchdown for only the second time this season while tying tight end Tucker Kraft for second on the team in targets, five behind Matthew Golden. The wide receiver duo of Golden and Watson has accounted for the majority of Green Bay's offensive production this season. Watson needs just 82 receiving yards to match his career high of 620, which the oft-injured wideout set during the 2024 regular season. He'll have a nice opportunity to reach that mark in Week 7 against a Lions defense that has struggled in coverage.