Watson (knee/hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Watson wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he indicated that downgrading to limited reps Thursday is mostly the result of maintenance due to the right ACL tear that forced him to begin the season on IR. Watson clarified that he doesn't have any significant concerns about his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, so as long as he practices in at least a limited fashion again Friday, fantasy managers can be confident in he'll suit up. Matthew Golden (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) were also all limited Thursday.