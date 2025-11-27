Watson caught four of 10 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions. He also rushed once for three yards.

Watson may have gotten away with a pushoff on his 51-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter but the play stood as his third touchdown catch in the past three games and accounted for the majority of his production Thursday. His season debut didn't come until Week 8, but Watson has recorded at least 45 receiving yards in all six of his appearances, establishing himself as the top receiving option in a Green Bay offense that's normally run-heavy, Thursday's four-touchdown performance from Jordan Love notwithstanding. Watson's fantasy stock continues to rise heading into another NFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Bears.