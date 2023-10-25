Watson (knee) is set to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Even if he's merely a limited participant, Watson's presence on the field to begin Week 8 prep is a strong indication that he avoided a major injury when he limped off the field at the end of Sunday's 19-17 loss to Denver. He was hurt on Green Bay's second-to-last offensive snap and thus missed just one play (a game-sealing Denver interception).