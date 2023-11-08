Watson (back/chest) is practicing Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Watson was checked for a concussion and reported to have back and chest injuries following his exit from the second half of Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams. It turns out he avoided concussion protocol, and it also seems the other injuries aren't especially serious. Watson's participation Wednesday puts him on track to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.
