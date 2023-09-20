Watson (hamstring) is practicing Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson missed the first two games of the season but did at least spark some optimism with his return to a limited practice Friday. Another appearance Wednesday suggests he has a real shot to make it back for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
