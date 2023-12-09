Watson (hamstring) was ruled out Saturday ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It would have been a surprise to see Watson, who missed three games to begin the season with a hamstring injury, active Monday despite reassurances from the dynamic receiver this one wasn't as severe as the one to start the 2023 campaign. Expect the likes of Jayden Reed (chest), Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks to shoulder the load in Watson's absence.