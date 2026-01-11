Watson finished the 2025 regular season with 35 catches (on 55 targets) for 611 yards and six touchdowns across 10 games.

Watson played a key role on the Packers' offense during Saturday's 31-27 NFC wild-card loss to the Bears, finishing with three catches (on seven targets) for 39 yards which included a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love late in the first quarter. Watson missed the first seven games of the regular season while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 18 of the 2024 campaign. Despite the missed time, the fourth-year pro finished the regular season second on the Packers in catches, targets and yards behind Romeo Doubs. Even with Green Bay bringing in rookie Matthew Golden, Watson still played a key part in the offense, particularly after Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Panthers. Watson -- who the Packers selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft -- is under contract with Green Bay through the 2026 campaign.