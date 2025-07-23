Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Watson (knee) is "a freak" and "pressing to get out there" but still won't be rushed into practices this summer, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson suffered his ACL tear in Week 18 last season, giving him almost exactly nine months between the date of the injury and Week 1 of 2025. He's starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, with Gutekunst's comments Wednesday suggesting Watson might stay on PUP for a while. Week 1 may still be a big ask, but it at least sounds like Watson is on schedule (or ahead of it) in his rehab process, with a chance to contribute in the first half of the season. The Packers open training camp with Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are their top wide receivers.