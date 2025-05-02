Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Watson (knee) has "been outstanding" in his recovery from the torn right ACL he suffered in early January and is "working hard," Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur said Watson's work ethic approaching his ACL rehab has been impressive, per Ryan Wood of USA Today, but the timing of the young wideout's injury sheds serious doubt on his availability for the early portion of the regular season. Green Bay also invested significant draft capital at the wide receiver position in April's draft in the form of first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams. With all of Jayden Reed (shoulder), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman (knee) and Malik Heath also on hand, the Packers boast one of the league's most crowded receiver rooms, meaning Watson will face tough competition for snaps even if he enjoys an exceptional recovery timeline.