Watson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
As expected, the ankle issue that resulted in Watson being labeled as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from playing in Thursday's game against the Titans. The rookie wideout will be looking to build on his breakthrough performance in the Packers' overtime win over the Cowboys last weekend, when he hauled in four of eight targets for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Explodes for three TDs•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Good to go•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Did not suffer concussion Sunday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Getting concussion check•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Clears protocol, playing Sunday•