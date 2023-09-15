Watson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The end-of-week return after two missed practices suggests Watson has better odds to play than RB Aaron Jones, who is also listed as questionable but missed three straight practices with a hamstring injury. Romeo Doubs' hamstring injury is less of a concern at this point, as he scored two TDs while playing through it last week and now doesn't have an injury designation for Week 2. Watson missed the opener and may now be headed for a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 ET kickoff this Sunday.