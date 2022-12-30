Watson (hip) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
The return to practice gives some hope for a quick return after Watson missed the second half of last week's 26-20 win over Miami. He was targeted eight times in the first half, and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs joined Allen Lazard as a near-full-time starter in the second half (with Randall Cobb working the slot). It'll likely be a similar look this Sunday if Watson is deemed inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
