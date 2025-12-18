Watson (chest/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson thus appears to have a chance to miss no time as a result of the chest-related injury that he sustained while laying out for a deep ball from QB Jordan Love this past Sunday against the Broncos that resulted in a trip to a Denver-area hospital. After he logged a limited practice Wednesday, he told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that he was "feeling pretty good" and expects to be "alright" for Week 16 action. On Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday's session was "encouraging" for Watson, but "it's going to come down to a medical decision and where he's at on Saturday," per Zach Kruse of USA Today. Watson's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.