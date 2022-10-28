Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
The rookie was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with coach Matt LaFleur saying at the end of the week that he's "cautiously optimistic" about Watson playing, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. If he does suit up ahead of the 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night, Watson presumably would slot in somewhere behind Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins on the depth chart, unlikely to handle a three-down role even with Allen Lazard (shoulder) ruled out.
